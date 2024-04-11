Watch CBS News
Weather

Thunderstorms expected to bring heavy rain, gusty winds Thursday night; Yellow Alert issued

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Thursday night thunderstorms
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Thursday night thunderstorms 02:35

Weather alerts

fa-yellow-alert-34.png
CBS New York

Our First Alert Weather team has issued a Yellow Alert for Thursday night into Friday morning due a fast-moving line of storms capable of producing heavy rain, thunder and gusty winds.

Thursday forecast

fa-today-right-2024-04-11t072045-269.png
CBS New York

Today: Cloudy/foggy morning with some passing showers; a midday lull, then showers return later this afternoon and evening. Winds pick up. Highs in the low 60s.

jl-fa-flood-risk-3.png
CBS New York

Tonight: Periods of heavy rain, thunder and gusty winds.

jl-fa-wind-gust-map-2-2.png
CBS New York

Tomorrow: Lingering chance of showers and blustery. Highs in the mid 60s.

Weekend weather

fa-weekend-forecast-right-19.png
CBS New York

Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs near 60.

fa-7-day-2024-04-11t072053-394.png
CBS New York

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

First published on April 11, 2024 / 7:25 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.