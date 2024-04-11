Thunderstorms expected to bring heavy rain, gusty winds Thursday night; Yellow Alert issued
Weather alerts
Our First Alert Weather team has issued a Yellow Alert for Thursday night into Friday morning due a fast-moving line of storms capable of producing heavy rain, thunder and gusty winds.
Thursday forecast
Today: Cloudy/foggy morning with some passing showers; a midday lull, then showers return later this afternoon and evening. Winds pick up. Highs in the low 60s.
Tonight: Periods of heavy rain, thunder and gusty winds.
Tomorrow: Lingering chance of showers and blustery. Highs in the mid 60s.
Weekend weather
Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs near 60.
Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.