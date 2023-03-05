Three people wanted in suspected anti-Asian attack on couple in Queens

NYPD looking for 3 in suspected anti-Asian hate crime in Queens

NYPD looking for 3 in suspected anti-Asian hate crime in Queens

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a vicious attack suspected of being a hate crime against a man and woman in Queens.

According to police, a woman in a white SUV shouted an anti-Asian slur at a 44-year-old woman and threw water at her.

Investigators said the woman and two men got out and assaulted the other woman and her 24-year-old companion.

It happened March 2 on Junction Boulevard near Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing.

The victims were hospitalized with head injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.