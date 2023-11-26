Three people found dead inside Bronx apartment building, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- Three people, including a young child, were found dead inside a Bronx apartment building on Sunday, NYPD said.

A 38-year-old man, 33-year-old woman and 5-year-old boy were unconscious and unresponsive when officers responding to an early 911 call entered the building on East 136th Street, according to police.

The man was found with a laceration to the torso in the first floor hallway, while the woman and child were found inside an apartment, police said.

EMS declared the three dead at the scene.

The causes of their deaths will be determined by the medical examiner.

