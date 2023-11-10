Watch CBS News
Thousands of rabbis gather in Queens to pray for Israel, humanity
NEW YORK - Thousands of rabbis will visit a sacred site in Queens Friday. 

The rabbis from Chabad Lubavitch say they are praying for the people of Israel, Jews everywhere, and humanity at the resting place of the rebbe, rabbi Menachem Schneerson in Cambria. 

The International Conference of Chabad Lubavitch is underway in New York, and 6,500 rabbis and Jewish leaders are expected to attend. 

