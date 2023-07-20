Thomas Raimondo, Jose Ferreira killed in wrong-way crash on Long Island Expressway

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. -- Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash overnight on the Long Island Expressway.

It happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Holtsville-Farmingville border in Suffolk County.

Police said Thomas Raimondo, of Holbrook, was in a pickup truck driving east in the westbound lanes when he crashed head-on into a vehicle driven by Jose Ferreira, of West Babylon.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

There's no word on why the pickup was going the wrong way.