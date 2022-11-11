Watch CBS News
Things to do this weekend: Ukrainian art, Canstruction and French sport Pentaque

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Things to do this weekend around NYC
Things to do this weekend around NYC 02:51

NEW YORK -- It's Friday morning, which means the weekend is here. 

If you're looking for something to do, we've got you covered.

Time Out New York Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Culgan joined CBS News New York to share her list of events this weekend. We're expecting rain, so we have a few indoor activities. 

The first is a new pop-up gallery, featuring work by Ukrainian artists, and the proceeds will support humanitarian aid.

The next event features sculptures made up with some unique materials. 

The final activity has an international flair. A Brooklyn venue is introducing New Yorkers to a French sport you can't find anywhere else. 

CLICK HERE for the full list, and watch her interview above for more information.

November 11, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

