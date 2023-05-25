Things to Do if you're sticking around New York City this Memorial Day Weekend

Things to Do around NYC this Memorial Day Weekend

NEW YORK -- The kick-off to the summer season is here, as we head into Memorial Day Weekend.

If you aren't leaving town, there are plenty of events happening around the city to mark the holiday.

Time Out New York's Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Culgan stopped by to share her list of the best activities.

First up, the Memorial Day Parade is a classic tradition.

It's also Fleet Week, and that means there are several military ships docked in the city that people can explore.

Another famous ship in the city is the Intrepid, which is hosting a special event.

Last but not least, something very unique called Snag Yourself a Sailor.

