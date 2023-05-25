Watch CBS News
Local News

Things to Do if you're sticking around New York City this Memorial Day Weekend

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Things to Do around NYC this Memorial Day Weekend
Things to Do around NYC this Memorial Day Weekend 03:44

NEW YORK -- The kick-off to the summer season is here, as we head into Memorial Day Weekend

If you aren't leaving town, there are plenty of events happening around the city to mark the holiday. 

Time Out New York's Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Culgan stopped by to share her list of the best activities. 

First up, the Memorial Day Parade is a classic tradition. 

It's also Fleet Week, and that means there are several military ships docked in the city that people can explore.

Another famous ship in the city is the Intrepid, which is hosting a special event.

Last but not least, something very unique called Snag Yourself a Sailor.

CLICK HERE and watch Culgan's full interview above for more information.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 7:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.