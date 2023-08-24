Things to Do: Explore New York City's best night markets across the boroughs

NEW YORK -- Empanadas, dumplings, cannoli and more can be found at night markets across New York City.

The foodie festivals are happening in almost every borough, and you can check out several this weekend.

Time Out New York Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Culgan joined us in the studio with a look at some of the best night markets.

First, the Queens Night Market, which is known for its cheap eats and international cuisine.

Next, the Bronx Night Market, where the focus is on local vendors.

The Brooklyn Night Market is only in its second year, but it's already drawing large crowds.

Lastly, the Vegan Night Market is all about plant-based eating.

