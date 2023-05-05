Things to Do: Best rooftop bars to enjoy the warmth this weekend
NEW YORK -- With warmer weather headed our way this weekend, it's a great time to get outside and raise a glass to the start of summer.
In New York City, you don't have to look far to find a place to eat and drink with a stunning view.
Time Out New York Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Culgan shared her list of the city's best rooftop bars.
The Panorama Room is a destination of its own.
The Westlight is one of the best in Brooklyn, when it comes to a view.
If skyline views aren't your thing, get a beach view at Rockaway Hotel.
Apotheke has spaces to enjoy drinks both sky-high and below ground.
Zona de Cuba in the Bronx also offers some delicious food.
CLICK HERE for the full list.
