Things to Do: Best rooftop bars to enjoy the warmth this weekend

NEW YORK -- With warmer weather headed our way this weekend, it's a great time to get outside and raise a glass to the start of summer. 

In New York City, you don't have to look far to find a place to eat and drink with a stunning view. 

Time Out New York Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Culgan shared her list of the city's best rooftop bars. 

The Panorama Room is a destination of its own. 

The Westlight is one of the best in Brooklyn, when it comes to a view. 

If skyline views aren't your thing, get a beach view at Rockaway Hotel.

Apotheke has spaces to enjoy drinks both sky-high and below ground. 

Zona de Cuba in the Bronx also offers some delicious food. 

