Things to Do: Best rooftop bars to enjoy the warmth this weekend

NEW YORK -- With warmer weather headed our way this weekend, it's a great time to get outside and raise a glass to the start of summer.

In New York City, you don't have to look far to find a place to eat and drink with a stunning view.

Time Out New York Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Culgan shared her list of the city's best rooftop bars.

The Panorama Room is a destination of its own.

The Westlight is one of the best in Brooklyn, when it comes to a view.

If skyline views aren't your thing, get a beach view at Rockaway Hotel.

Apotheke has spaces to enjoy drinks both sky-high and below ground.

Zona de Cuba in the Bronx also offers some delicious food.

CLICK HERE for the full list.