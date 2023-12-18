Thieves ransack beloved Staten Island gym, make off with $10,000 worth of equipment, plus cash

Thieves burglarize beloved Staten Island gym, make off with $10,000 worth of equipment

NEW YORK -- A Staten Island boxing club that has been the heart of the community was recently burglarized, leaving kids to practice with the bare minimum.

The owner says not only was equipment taken, but also cash that was meant for Christmas party.

Shaolin Boxing Club in Tottenville is where kids learn discipline and fitness. It's also, according to owner Dominic Breen, aka "Coach Dom," "A safe haven for all the kids."

Breen loves the nearly 50 he teaches.

"We do community outings. We are here six days a week with them," he said.

Last week, though, the safe haven was shattered after police say someone broke into the club during the overnight hours. Surveillance video shows two people in a dark pickup. Police said they got away with nearly $10,000 worth of equipment.

"We lost weights, we lost treadmills, TVs, cash," Breen said.

It was crushing new for Erica Fiore, who has been bringing here three kids to the gym for years.

"It was terrible. I didn't want to tell my children what happened," Fiore said. "They wanted to come. The gym was shut down for the day and when they found out they were heartbroken."

Coach Dom said the burglars entered the club by picking a lock that has since been replaced, and within minutes they started loading pieces of equipment one after another on that truck, and that's not all.

"We also lost $2,000 in funds for a party for these young people for a party we throw every year," Breen said.

Despite the losses, the club is still open.

"He has been without the mats, without all the equipment. He doesn't have enough gloves. He's doing the best he can," Fiore said.

Coach Dom is hoping the Grinches who hit the place have a heart and bring the Christmas cheer back.

"The equipment is replaceable. These kids aren't," Breen said. "We still have the fighting spirit."