"The Talk" returns Monday for season 13

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Season 13 of "The Talk" premieres on CBS2
NEW YORK -- Season 13 of "The Talk" premieres Monday.

Hosts Amanda Kloots and Jerry O'Connell told CBS2's Mary Calvi what's in store this season.

"We're starting off with a bang. We have Howie Mandell on the show today, which is gonna be so fun. We have a week full of carnival games and prizes and food and festivities," Kloots said.

"It's like the Feast of San Gennaro, which is coming to New York, but this is 'The Talk' Gennaro," O'Connell said.

"Yeah, well, we need some sausage and peppers and some zeppole, then we're talking," Calvi said.

You can check out all the fun on CBS2 at 2 p.m. and streaming on Paramount+.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 12:47 PM

