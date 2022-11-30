Watch CBS News
"The rats don't run this city, we do" NYC Sanitation t-shirts available for pre-order; proceeds benefit the city

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- If you want to show your support for New York City's war on rats, the Department of Sanitation is now selling a t-shirt.

It features the phrase, "The rats don't run this city, we do."

The phrase went viral in October after Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch said it while announcing new trash pick-up times.

RELATED STORY: New York City studying other major cities to improve trash collection

It costs $48 and proceeds benefit the city.

It's available for pre-order on OnlyNY.com until Dec. 4.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 8:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

