The Queen's Six, who often perform for royal family, make U.S. concert debut

The Queen's Six on first U.S. tour
The Queen's Six on first U.S. tour 05:18

NEW YORK -- Not many can say they've been in the presence of royalty. But for the singing group The Queen's Six, performing for the royal family is a typical part of life. 

They performed at the funerals of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth, as well as the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Now, they're in the midst of their U.S. concert debut at the Town Hall near Times Square. 

First published on February 15, 2023 / 9:52 AM

