The Queen's Six, who often perform for royal family, make U.S. concert debut

NEW YORK -- Not many can say they've been in the presence of royalty. But for the singing group The Queen's Six, performing for the royal family is a typical part of life.

They performed at the funerals of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth, as well as the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Now, they're in the midst of their U.S. concert debut at the Town Hall near Times Square.

