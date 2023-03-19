Watch CBS News
Local News

The Point: Marking Women's History Month with New York City's four female deputy mayors

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

The Point: 4 female NYC deputy mayors discuss public service
The Point: 4 female NYC deputy mayors discuss public service 19:08

NEW YORK - It's Women's History Month, so Marcia Kramer took the show on the road to City Hall. 

Four of the five deputy mayors are women.

Kramer spoke with First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi, Deputy Mayor for Economic and Workforce Development Maria Torres-Springer and Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom about public service. 

Talking Points 

The Point: 4 female NYC deputy mayors discuss public service 19:08

Watch Marcia's conversation with Wright, Joshi, Torres-Springer and Williams-Isom in the video above. 

Your Point

Your Point: New Yorkers weigh on Mayor Adams' women's health push 02:33

Mayor Eric Adams says it's time to speak candidly about women's health issues. New Yorkers spoke out about that to CBS2's Marcia Kramer.

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.   

Marcia Kramer
marcia-kramer-small-2020.png

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on March 19, 2023 / 12:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.