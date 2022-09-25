Watch CBS News
Politics

"The Point with Marcia Kramer:" Crime and congestion pricing top of mind in New York governor's race

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

The Point with Marcia Kramer: MTA chair shares congestion pricing update
The Point with Marcia Kramer: MTA chair shares congestion pricing update 10:33

NEW YORK -- Crime and congestion pricing are the two big "Cs" of the New York governor's race

CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer discusses both with Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber.

She also hears from subway riders about how they feel riding the rails, and brings their questions to the transit boss. 

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." 

Brooklyn district attorney on state of bail reform

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez was an early proponent of liberalizing bail laws and giving people caught on the wrong side of the law a chance to turn their lives around. He joins CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer to discuss how it's going and what comes next.

The Point with Marcia Kramer: Brooklyn district attorney on state of bail reform 09:13

MTA chair on future of congestion pricing

MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber has to convince skeptical residents in the Tri-State Area that congestion pricing is good for them. He joins CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer with an update on the plan's timeline.

The Point with Marcia Kramer: MTA chair shares congestion pricing update 10:33

Your point

Subway riders sound off about the MTA and how they feel riding the rails.

The Point with Marcia Kramer: Your point 01:55

Exclamation point

Kramer asks Lieber to answer questions right from riders.

The Point with Marcia Kramer: Exclamation point 06:46
Marcia Kramer
marcia-kramer-small-2020.png

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on September 25, 2022 / 12:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.