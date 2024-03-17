Watch CBS News
The Point: Rep. Ritchie Torres on Schumer's rebuke of Netanyahu & Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado on ending "normalized" hate

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

Rep. Ritchie Torres on Schumer's criticism of Netanyahu
The Point

A shocking denunciation of Israel, a move to separate China from TikTok, and other big issues facing Congress. Plus, what to do about the rise in antisemitism and Islamaphobia in New York? 

Talking Points

It's been a big week in Washington, D.C. and Rep. Ritchie Torres of the Bronx has been in the thick of it. 

Torres was on the New York City Council for seven years before he was elected to Congress in 2020. He was asked what he's most proud of during his 20 years in politics. 

Rep. Ritchie Torres on what he's most proud of in 20 years in politics 03:09

New York Lieutenant Gov. Antonio Delgado, who chairs a committee on antisemitism and Islamaphobia, said, "Hate has been normalized to a degree that is simply not sustainable for a healthy, well-functioning, civilized society," especially after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7. 

Delgado said it's impacting all marginalized communities. 

New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado on combatting "normalized" hate 08:23

Your Point

How do New Yorkers get their news and is it an important part of their lives?

Where do New Yorkers get their news? 03:12

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.

Marcia Kramer
marcia-kramer-small-2020.png

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on March 17, 2024 / 12:47 PM EDT

