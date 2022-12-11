Watch CBS News
The Point: Congressman-elect Mike Lawler on next big issues in Washington & Council Member Vickie Paladino on city government

By Marcia Kramer

The Point: Congressman-elect Mike Lawler on next big issues in Washington
Mike Lawler is the upstate Republican who slew the dragon, defeating U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney to help Republicans become the majority party in the U.S. House. 

Come January, Assemblyman Lawler will be Congressman Lawler and have an opportunity to put his stamp on Washington.

New York City Council Member Vickie Paladino of Queens is a Republican with strong views about city government.

Paladino may be a Republican in a largely Democratic body, but she's intent on making sure her constituents' voices are heard loud and clear. 

New Yorkers have strong views on what they expect from the new Congress. They're weighing in this week. 

Paladino discusses New York's marijuana laws and more in a conversation exclusively on CBS News New York

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for an extended conversation in the "Exclamation Point."

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

