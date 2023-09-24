The Point: Rep. Mike Lawler on possible government shutdown; Examining the impact of slavery; Does NYC have a weed problem

This week, The Point discusses the ongoing migrant crisis, the possibility of a government shutdown, and whether the governor appoint a commission to examine the impact of slavery.

Talking Points

Rep. Mike Lawler is a freshman congressman with a lot on his plate. He spoke with Marcia Kramer about the possibility of a government shutdown and much more.

State Sen. James Sanders thinks it's high time New Yorkers have a conversation about the impact of slavery and racial and economic discrimination against African Americans. He wants the governor to appoint a commission to examine remedies and reparations.

Your Point

Does New York City have a marijuana problem?

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.