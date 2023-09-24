The Point: Rep. Mike Lawler on possible government shutdown; Examining the impact of slavery; Does NYC have a weed problem
This week, The Point discusses the ongoing migrant crisis, the possibility of a government shutdown, and whether the governor appoint a commission to examine the impact of slavery.
Talking Points
Rep. Mike Lawler is a freshman congressman with a lot on his plate. He spoke with Marcia Kramer about the possibility of a government shutdown and much more.
State Sen. James Sanders thinks it's high time New Yorkers have a conversation about the impact of slavery and racial and economic discrimination against African Americans. He wants the governor to appoint a commission to examine remedies and reparations.
Your Point
Does New York City have a marijuana problem?
