The Point: Rep. Mike Lawler on possible government shutdown; Examining the impact of slavery; Does NYC have a weed problem

This week, The Point discusses the ongoing migrant crisis, the possibility of a government shutdown, and whether the governor appoint a commission to examine the impact of slavery. 

Talking Points

Rep. Mike Lawler is a freshman congressman with a lot on his plate. He spoke with Marcia Kramer about the possibility of a government shutdown and much more.  

State Sen. James Sanders thinks it's high time New Yorkers have a conversation about the impact of slavery and racial and economic discrimination against African Americans. He wants the governor to appoint a commission to examine remedies and reparations. 

Your Point

Does New York City have a marijuana problem? 

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.   

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

