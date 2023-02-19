Watch CBS News
Local News

The Point: New York City restaurants face new challenges after COVID rules end

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

The Point: NYC restaurants struggling even after COVID rules end
The Point: NYC restaurants struggling even after COVID rules end 19:19

New York City restaurants continue to struggle, some unable to fully recover from COVID restrictions that forced many eateries to close.

Now, there are new challenges. 

The Point

New York City's food world is still being eaten away by the aftermath of COVID.

Andrew Rigie, of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, and Loy Gordon, owner of Neir's Tavern in Woodhaven, Queens, joined CBS2's Marcia Kramer to talk about the latest challenges. 

Watch their conversation here or in the player above. 

Your Point

Most New Yorkers relish eating out. They have their likes and dislikes. 

Your Point: What New Yorkers like most about dining out 02:26

Exclamation Point

In an exclusive conversation on CBS News New York, Kramer asked Rigie and Gordon if New York is still the city that never sleeps, considering the new challenges small businesses face. 

Exclamation Point: Is New York still the city that never sleeps? 06:15

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests. 

Marcia Kramer
marcia-kramer-small-2020.png

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on February 19, 2023 / 12:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.