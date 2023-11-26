The Point: Mayoral candidate Jim McGreevey and Rabbi Joseph Potasnik on troubling rise of intolerance

The Point

Second chances and hate. Two different topics, but equally important as we try to understand the world today.

Talking Points

Jim McGreevey, the former governor of New Jersey with a master's degree in divinity, is seeking a second chance in the world of politics. He's running for mayor of Jersey City.

Point of View

Why can't we all just get along?

Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, executive vice president of the New York Board of Rabbis, and McGreevey share their points of view on the troubling rise of intolerance.

Your Point

What are New Yorkers' favorite Thanksgiving foods? Kramer's kids made her make extra stuffing so they could have leftovers.

Exclamation Point

McGreevey and Potasnik weigh in on a survey by the Public Religion Research Institute that found more Americans are calling themselves religiously unaffiliated.

