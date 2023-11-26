Watch CBS News
The Point: Mayoral candidate Jim McGreevey and Rabbi Joseph Potasnik on troubling rise of intolerance

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

What's fueling troubling rise of intolerance?
Second chances and hate. Two different topics, but equally important as we try to understand the world today. 

Jim McGreevey, the former governor of New Jersey with a master's degree in divinity, is seeking a second chance in the world of politics. He's running for mayor of Jersey City

Why can't we all just get along?

Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, executive vice president of the New York Board of Rabbis, and McGreevey share their points of view on the troubling rise of intolerance. 

What are New Yorkers' favorite Thanksgiving foods? Kramer's kids made her make extra stuffing so they could have leftovers. 

McGreevey and Potasnik weigh in on a survey by the Public Religion Research Institute that found more Americans are calling themselves religiously unaffiliated.

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests. 

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

