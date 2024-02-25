Watch CBS News
The Point: Anthony Weiner on the current state of politics & civil rights activist Dr. Hazel Dukes speaks to the next generation

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

Anthony Weiner on the current state of politics
Anthony Weiner on the current state of politics 10:50

The Point

Former New York Congressman Anthony Weiner and Dr. Hazel Dukes, who has devoted much of her 91 years to civil rights activism, appear on an unusual show about life lessons. 

Talking Points

Weiner is now the host of "The Middle with Anthony Weiner" on conservative talk radio. He was never a conservative, but he's certainly the man in the middle as listeners call in to challenge his views. 

Weiner evaluated Mayor Eric Adams' tenure so far in a bonus conversation on CBS News New York

Anthony Weiner on Eric Adams' tenure as mayor 21:24

Talking Points

Gov. Kathy Hochul just established the Dr. Hazel Dukes Fellowship to honor the legendary civil rights leader. The SUNY fellowship will be awarded annually to a student who embodies the values that define Dukes' life and career. 

Dukes, 91, is president of the NAACP New York state conference. The former Long Island resident has also fought housing discrimination for decades. 

91-year-old civil rights activist's message to the next generation 07:34

Your Point

If the presidential election happened today, who do New Yorkers think would win? 

Would Trump or Biden win if the election happened today? 03:06

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.

Marcia Kramer
marcia-kramer-small-2020.png

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on February 25, 2024 / 1:38 PM EST

