Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington and Danielle Brooks to star in "The Piano Lesson"

NEW YORK -- A star-powered cast and history-making director have been announced for a new Broadway revival of August Wilson's Pulitzer-winning play, "The Piano Lesson."

Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington and Danielle Brooks will star in the show at St. James Theatre.

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, who is Samuel L. Jackson's wife, is set to direct. She will become the fist woman to direct a Wilson play on Broadway.

Samuel L. Jackson created the role of Boy Willie in the show's 1987 premiere at Yale Reparatory Theatre. He will now play the role of Doaker Charles.

Washington was cast as Boy Willie and Brooks as Berniece.

Performances begin for a limited 16-week run on Sept. 19.