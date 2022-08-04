Autobiographical play "The Nosebleed" invites audience members into "a space of reflection and healing"

"The Nosebleed" at Lincoln Center through Aug. 28

"The Nosebleed" at Lincoln Center through Aug. 28

NEW YORK -- A new autobiographical play is now running off-Broadway.

"The Nosebleed" explores the main character's fractured relationship with their long-deceased father. It's based on writer and director Aya Ogawa's own life and invites audience members to consider unasked questions of their own.

"I know that the play will resonate for different people in different ways. Maybe they come from an immigrant family, maybe they have a difficult relationship with their father, maybe none of that, but I think that there are a lot of entry points into the story, and I hope that the play kind of allows them a doorway into a space of reflection and healing," Ogawa said.

Ogawa is also one of the six actors in the play, performing multiple roles, including their own dad.

"The Nosebleed" will play at Lincoln Center's Claire Tow Theater through Aug. 28.