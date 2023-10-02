New episodes of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" return Monday as writers strike officially ends

New episodes of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" return Monday

NEW YORK -- The writers strike officially ended last week and that means "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" is back with new episodes starting Monday.

Late-night shows were some of the first to leave the airwaves when the strike started in May and now they're some of the first to return.

Colbert is back at the desk after the writers strike dimmed the lights at the Ed Sullivan Theater for five months.

"He's brilliant, he's funny and we missed him a lot," said one of the hundreds of fans waiting to enter the theater.

"As soon as I heard the writers strike as over, I was checking for tickets," another fan said.

"You have to be a part of the audience. You have to feel the energy. It's a one-of-a-kind experience," said Brad Makarowski, another fan.

Colbert and the other late-night talk show hosts will surely address the strike in their monologues, just as they voiced support when scribes walked off the job in May.

"These are our writers, and I'll stick myself in there because I'm WGA too, and they're so important to our show," Colbert said back in May.

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" returned to HBO on Sunday, and Oliver quickly aired his thoughts on the job action.

"While I'm happy that they eventually got a fair deal and immensely proud of what our union accomplished, I'm also furious that it took the studios 148 days to achieve a deal that they could have offered on day f****** one," said Oliver.

However, the ongoing actors strike limits guests on the late-night circuit. Actors are not allowed to appear and promote movies and shows if they are for studios at the center of the dispute.

