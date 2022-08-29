The GOAT is in the house: Serena Williams set for final U.S. Open

NEW YORK -- Serena Williams has dominated the sport of tennis since she was a teenager, winning her first of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the U.S. Open when she was 17.

Her records speak for themselves. She is the GOAT, and if this is indeed her last go round at the tournament she has won six times, let's hope she goes out with a bang.

It has been a long, winding journey from beaded wonder kid to the 40-year-old Williams of today. and we've been able to watch the good, the bad, and the great from afar.

READ MORE: All eyes on Serena Williams as U.S. Open starts at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park

Rick Macci had the chance to watch Serena's career up close from its infancy. As her youth coach, along with her father, Richard Williams, he helped mold her into a champion, as portrayed in the critically acclaimed movie 'King Richard."

Macci told CBS2's Otis Livingston on Monday afternoon, just hours before Serena was to play her first match at this year's Open, he could see her greatness early on.

"There was something inside this girl that I've never seen in my whole life. I knew something inside this girl was special," Macci said. "It had to be put together, but that was baked in extra crispy, from birth until I got there at age 9. There was something different about this child."

Injuries and age have taken a toll on this great champion. She last won a singles title five years ago at the Australian Open when she was pregnant with her daughter, Olympia.

Does she have one last run in her?

"You never know. She definitely can win tonight, but then it gets a little rougher. When you got 20,000 people as your best friend -- not a lot of people are rooting for the other one -- the mind controls the body, so anything is possible, and never underestimate Serena Williams, because she's gonna be the greatest to ever hold a tennis racquet," Macci said.

When asked what he wants tennis fans to remember Serena for, Macci said, "She's one of the greatest athletes of all time. Forget tennis players. She has transcended the sport. She has inspired so many people, not just the African-American community. I can do it, you can do it. She wasn't even in the front row or the back row. She wasn't even in the building coming from Compton, and her story is so amazing, but her perseverance to play for 25 years and to be No. 1 at age 35, this is probably something we'll never see again."

Serena will play her first-round match at 7 p.m. If she wins, she would most likely face No. 2 seed Annett Kontaveit, so it won't be easy. Also, Serena and Venus Williams will start their doubles action on Wednesday, so fans will be able to also see her there.