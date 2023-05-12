The Giving Doll volunteers craft handmade dolls for kids in crisis situations on Long Island

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. -- Hundreds of volunteers are turning out elaborate handmade dolls for children in crisis situations on Long Island.

They're on a mission to make a difference in young lives.

Busy hands are at work in a Ronkonkoma church's basement. Like the children they're made for, no two dolls are the same. Twenty-five hours of love are poured into each one.

Volunteer sewers, cutters, stuffers, crocheters and designers use donated materials to create hundreds of gifts from the heart.

"These dolls are loved from the minute they're cut," said Susan Pisano, a volunteer for The Giving Doll. "We're sharing this with kids in need, children, and that makes us feel so good."

"We talk to the dolls, we do. We tell them how pretty they look, how cute they are, and we just love them," said Diane Kerley.

They gather weekly, as part of the nationwide nonprofit. The New York chapter started a decade ago with a few volunteers in Maureen Ennis' home. Now, she leads 300.

"The mission is to give a child faith, love, joy, hope and comfort at a time of special need," said Ennis. "If they're going through something traumatic in their life, to know that there are people who do care about them."

Smiles from around the world show that message is received.

"We've given dolls to the fire department and police departments, where they respond to something horrific, women shelters, men shelters, bereavement groups," said Ennis.

This chapter has produced 18,000 dolls for 150 organizations for children grappling with abuse or life-threatening illness. The dolls feel like a community hug.

"Like a Santa's workshop, when you see the assembly line and them working together and the love that they put into it," said Bob Policastro, founder of Angela's House. "That to me is beautiful."

Each doll gets a blanket and matching bag. Each volunteer gets something they can put their finger on - a feeling of making a difference.

"It's just wonderful to help people and to put smiles on kids' faces," said volunteer Christine French. "Somebody cares that they're not alone."

Each doll also gets a name before they are donated to loving arms.

For more information, contact Ennis at 631-278-4699 or mns622@aol.com.