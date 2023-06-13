Watch CBS News
"The Flash" part of Pluto TV's free movie weekends in Brooklyn this Saturday and Sunday

NEW YORK -- Looking for something fun to do with Dad?

Why not take him to the opening of "The Flash" at Brooklyn's Stuart Cinema?

Tickets to several showings are free this Saturday and Sunday. To claim your seats, click here

The ticket giveaway is part of Pluto TV's free movie weekends, in support of family-owned theaters nationwide. 

In addition to the show, your popcorn is also free! 

Pluto TV is owned by Paramount, the parent company of CBS New York. 

