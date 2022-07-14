New behavioral health facility opens in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- In an effort to combat a growing mental health crisis, New York City announced the opening of a new behavioral health facility.

The Bronx Support and Connection Center offers a short-term treatment and stabilization program. It's aimed at people with mental health or substance use needs.

The city says the facility provides an alternative to avoidable emergency room visits and criminal justice interventions.

"You're giving them the resources they need and the long-term medical and mental care that they deserve," Mayor Eric Adams said. "We're going to break the links that mental health and public safety are the same things. They are not."

The new facility will also serve patients referred by the city's recently expanded behavioral health emergency assistance response division program.