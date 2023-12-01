"The Beam" at Rockefeller Center lets visitors recreate iconic New York City photo

NEW YORK -- A new attraction called "The Beam" opened Friday at the observation deck on top of Rockefeller Center.

Visitors are strapped onto a beam with a seatbelt and lifted 12 feet above the observation deck platform to enjoy amazing views of the city.

ORIGINAL CAPTION: While New York's thousands rush to crowded restaurants and congested lunch counters for their noon day lunch, these intrepid steel workers atop the 70 story RCA building in Rockefeller Center get all the air and freedom they want by lunching on a steel beam with a sheer drop of over 800 feet to the street level. The RCA building is the largest office building in terms of office space in the world. Image taken 9/20/1932; filed 9/29/1932. Bettmann

"The Beam" recreates the famous 1932 "Lunch Atop a Skyscraper" photograph, which captured ironworkers during a break on a beam during construction of 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

Visitors who purchase a Top of the Rock ticket can experience "The Beam" for an additional $25.