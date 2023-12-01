"The Beam" at Rockefeller Center lets visitors recreate iconic New York City photo
NEW YORK -- A new attraction called "The Beam" opened Friday at the observation deck on top of Rockefeller Center.
Visitors are strapped onto a beam with a seatbelt and lifted 12 feet above the observation deck platform to enjoy amazing views of the city.
"The Beam" recreates the famous 1932 "Lunch Atop a Skyscraper" photograph, which captured ironworkers during a break on a beam during construction of 30 Rockefeller Plaza.
Visitors who purchase a Top of the Rock ticket can experience "The Beam" for an additional $25. For more information, click here.
