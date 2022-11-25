Thanksgiving morning water main break causes pressure problems in Hoboken
HOBOKEN, N.J. -- There were problems on Thanksgiving for people in Hoboken following a water main break.
A large 16-inch pipe under Observer Highway at Garden Street ruptured early Thursday morning, officials said, impacting water pressure across the city.
By the afternoon, the water company said pressure had been stabilized.
Residents of nearby buildings may still have water problems during the repairs, officials said.
