Watch CBS News
Local News

Thanksgiving morning water main break causes pressure problems in Hoboken

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Water main break impacts pressure across Hoboken
Water main break impacts pressure across Hoboken 00:19

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- There were problems on Thanksgiving for people in Hoboken following a water main break.

A large 16-inch pipe under Observer Highway at Garden Street ruptured early Thursday morning, officials said, impacting water pressure across the city.

By the afternoon, the water company said pressure had been stabilized.

Residents of nearby buildings may still have water problems during the repairs, officials said. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 24, 2022 / 7:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.