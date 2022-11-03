Watch CBS News
Teva Pharmaceuticals to pay $4.2 billion opioid settlement; New York to get $523 million

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - One of the world's major drugmakers will pay New York $523 million as part of a nationwide settlement in the opioid crisis

Attorney General Letitia James says the agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals is the largest settlement she's reached with an individual opioid defendant. 

In all, Teva will pay $4.2 billion to end trials across the country. The money will be paid out over 18 years. Teva also agrees to stop producing high-dose opioids. 

First published on November 3, 2022 / 11:43 AM

