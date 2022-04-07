Teterboro Airport first responders take safety to new heights with first-of-its-kind equipment

First responders at Teterboro Airport use special equipment to prepare for emergencies

TETERBORO, N.J. -- Just 12 miles from Midtown Manhattan is New Jersey's Teterboro Airport, which has an average of 500 flights a day according to fire officials, but taking in smaller planes requires unique training.

CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis got an exclusive hands-on experience with new equipment preparing on-site first responders.

When flying, a smooth takeoff and landing is always the goal and while crashes are rare, crews have to be ready for worst case scenario.

"Eighty-two percent of accidents happen on taxi takeoff and landing and typically within 3,000 foot of the center of the airport," New Jersey Airports Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Wieczerzak said.

Teterboro has its own aircraft rescue firefighting team.

"It is the most regulated fire discipline in the country," Wieczerzak said.

The crew is taking its training to the next level. With a "jaws of life" ribbon-cutting, they unveiled brand new equipment unique to Teterboro.

"It's the best thing you can get for experience as opposed to the real thing," said Sgt. Richard Kuncken.

The aircraft rescue firefighter trainer simulates general aviation aircraft -- the type of small, private planes that fly in and out of Teterboro.

"The rescue environment of getting people out of that in the event of a crash is a little bit more challenging than what you would see on your major airliners," Wieczerzak said.

That requires different training, which is where the trainer comes in. The prop plane was filled with fake smoke and has a video screen that displays fire.

To better understand how it works, DeAngelis first suited up in gear, then went on board the prop for a chance to see what the training is like.

First, you see fire come on a screen, then smoke fills the simulator, making it impossible to see. It's overwhelming, to say the least.

Those participating in the training sprayed the fake flames. The technology eventually detected the water as if they were fighting a real fire. Firefighters use a thermal imaging camera to find hot spots or trapped victims.

Those are just some aspects of the training tool. It can also be used to practice cutting a seat out if a passenger is stuck after a crash.

Port authority of New York and New Jersey command staff worked with engineers to help develop the first-of-its-kind equipment with one goal in mind.

"Ultimately save the lives of passengers involved in any type of crash that occurs on the airport," Wieczerzak said.

They're taking safety to new heights. The equipment will eventually be rolled out at other airports in the area.