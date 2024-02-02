Tesla recalls 2.2 million cars — nearly all of its vehicles sold in the U.S. — over warning light issue

Tesla is recalling almost 2.2 million vehicles — nearly all of the cars that it has sold in the U.S. — because the font size is too small on its instrument panel for its brake, park and antilock brake system warning lights.

That makes the lights hard to read, increase the risk of a crash, according to a recall notice filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The font size violates federal safety standards, according the agency.

The vehicles being recalled include:

2012-2023 Model S

2016-2024 Model X

2017-2023 Model 3

2019-2024 Model Y

2024 Cybertruck vehicles

A January 30 report posted by NHTSA noted that Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths linked to the incorrect warning light fonts.

Tesla is fixing the vehicles by releasing a free, over-the-air software update. The automaker will also mail owner notification letters starting March 30.

Separately, the NHTSA on Thursday said it has opened a preliminary evaluation about reports of power steering problems with some Teslas. The report noted that it has identified 2,388 complaints about drivers losing steering control in some 2023 Tesla Model 3 and Y vehicles.

NHTSA said it has started an engineering analysis about the issue, a step taken before issuing a recall.

Tesla has issued a series of recalls in recent weeks. The company January recalled nearly 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the backup camera can malfunction while the car is in reverse.

In December, Tesla also recalled more than 2 million vehicles across four different models to fix a flaw in its Autopilot system. That followed a years-long investigation by NHTSA into a series of crashes, some deadly, related to the Autopilot technology.

—With reporting by the Associated Press.