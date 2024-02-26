NBA G League player Terry Roberts shot in Philadelphia over the weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An NBA G League player was injured after a shooting in Philadelphia's Olney section over the weekend.

Terry Roberts, a guard for the Long Island Nets, the G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, was shot in the chest early Sunday morning on the 5900 block of North 5th Street.

Police said Roberts, 23, was taken to Einstein Medical Center after the shooting.

"Terry Roberts was the victim of a crime on Sunday morning in Philadelphia, and we are in the process of gathering more information about the incident. He is currently in stable condition, and he is expected to make a full recovery. Our thoughts are with him and family at this time. Due to the ongoing law enforcement investigation, we will have no further comment," the Long Island Nets said in a statement to CBS News New York.

Philadelphia police said no arrests have been made and the weapon used in the shooting hasn't been recovered.

It's unclear what led to the shooting and the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Philly police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

In 19 games for the Long Island Nets this season, Roberts averaged 7.2 points and 2.9 assists per game.