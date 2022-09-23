Watch CBS News
Terminal B at Newark Liberty Airport evacuated after security breach

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B was fully evacuated Thursday night following a security breach.

The Port Authority says at around 9:15 p.m. a person waiting in the TSA line entered a security door. The entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit did a sweep of the area and located that person.

Travelers were allowed back inside about an hour later, but there were long lines as everyone had to be re-screened to get back into Terminal B.

Some travelers told CBS2 they were told it could take three hours.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 10:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

