Dozens of volunteers pack goods for those in need at Temple Emanu-El's annual Mitzvah Day

Volunteers assemble packages to hand out to those in need

NEW YORK -- With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, dozens of volunteers gathered at an Upper East Side synagogue Sunday to pack goods for those in need.

The annual Mitzvah Day at Temple Emanu-El returned for the first time since the pandemic.

It's designed to lend a helping hand through social action projects.

The event started with prayer and breakfast, then about 60 people assembled packages full of snacks, clothes, hygienic products and more.

"We'll be making 1,500 packages for those in need, whether it be food insecurities or for those living on the streets or in residences across the five boroughs," said Susan Kaufman, Tikkun Olam committee chair.

The bags will be taken to 12 different nonprofits across the city to be handed out.