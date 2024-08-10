Teen sexually assaulted near Gracie Mansion, NYC police say

NEW YORK -- New York City police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager near Gracie Mansion.

Police on Saturday morning taped off a large crime scene by the corner of East 90th Street and York Avenue, which is very close to the mayor's residence on Manhattan's Upper East side.

According to police, a male suspect shoved the 19-year-old to the ground and sexually assaulted her with his fingers.

Doorman says he heard teen screaming for help

A doorman at a building nearby claimed he heard the girl screaming for help and then ran to the scene.

"I came out to get some air and I heard this screaming for help," he said. "We have teenagers, kids, you know, being loud, but this was different. She was down on the floor, bloody, crying, in shock. Terrible."

The suspect ran away down York Avenue when he got there, the doorman said.

The woman told investigators she did not know the man who attacked her.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.