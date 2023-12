Teens get special present from Radio City Rockettes

Teens get special present from Radio City Rockettes

Teens get special present from Radio City Rockettes

NEW YORK - The Radio City Rockettes gave some special guests an early Christmas present.

Teens with the Harlem School of the Arts were the opening act before the Friday morning performance of their Christmas spectacular.

The school is part of the Rockettes' dancer development program, inspiring the next generation of future Rockettes.