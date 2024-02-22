Watch CBS News
Local News

17-year-old stabbed in Times Square; 7 people in custody

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

17-year-old stabbed in Times Square; multiple people in custody
17-year-old stabbed in Times Square; multiple people in custody 00:29

NEW YORK -- Over half a dozen people were taken into custody after a teenager was stabbed in Times Square.

It happened after a dispute on 42nd Street near Eighth Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a 17-year-old was stabbed in the back and taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

Seven people were taken into custody, but police are still searching for additional suspects.

Investigators recovered a large knife from the scene. No word if it is the weapon used in the attack.

Police say the incident does not appear to be random.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 11:09 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.