17-year-old stabbed in Times Square; 7 people in custody
NEW YORK -- Over half a dozen people were taken into custody after a teenager was stabbed in Times Square.
It happened after a dispute on 42nd Street near Eighth Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police say a 17-year-old was stabbed in the back and taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.
Seven people were taken into custody, but police are still searching for additional suspects.
Investigators recovered a large knife from the scene. No word if it is the weapon used in the attack.
Police say the incident does not appear to be random.
