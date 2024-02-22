17-year-old stabbed in Times Square; 7 people in custody

17-year-old stabbed in Times Square; multiple people in custody

NEW YORK -- Over half a dozen people were taken into custody after a teenager was stabbed in Times Square.

It happened after a dispute on 42nd Street near Eighth Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a 17-year-old was stabbed in the back and taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

Seven people were taken into custody, but police are still searching for additional suspects.

Investigators recovered a large knife from the scene. No word if it is the weapon used in the attack.

Police say the incident does not appear to be random.