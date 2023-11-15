Teenager from Afghanistan who was shot by Taliban receives life-altering surgery on Long Island

NEW YORK -- Thanks to a compassionate doctor and medical charity, a teenager from Afghanistan recently received life-altering eye surgery on Long Island.

We want to warn you, some of the images in the video above may be disturbing to some viewers.

Seventeen-year-old Marzia Zada recalls the horror as her father and brother were murdered by the Taliban near their home in Afghanistan. Marzia was shot in the face.

"When I was 6 someone shot me, my father and my brother. My father and my brother's just dead," Marzia said.

"But Marzia survived, and that's when I received an email from the Ministry of Health knowing about my charity," said Elissa Montanti, founder of the Global Medical Relief Fund.

The nonprofit protected Marzia, her mother and siblings, and brought Marzia to America.

"It was a journey for them and it was very, very challenging, surrounded by Taliban," Montanti said.

Marzia received medical treatment pro bono from Northwell Health.

"She was severely injured. She was shot through the face, significantly traumatizing her nose and her orbit," said Northwell Health eye surgeon Dr. Mark Chaskes.

Marzia described the emotional and physical struggle in Afghanistan.

"Wherever I go, I see people look at me and laugh at me. So here, I feel happy," she said.

"Believe it or not, she was bullied because she was missing an eye," Montanti said.

With her prosthetic eye, Marzia says she feels whole again

"Essentially for the last 10 years, she's just had infected tears pouring down the right side of her face, and the goal of the surgery was to reestablish tear duct drainage into her nose," Chaskes said.

Marzia says her future is uncertain. Once medically cleared, her goal is to return to her family in Afghanistan and go to school.

"I want to the Taliban open the schools for girls [so] the girls can go to school or university. That is my dream," Marzia said.

The medical compassion she was offered, Marzia now wants to share with the world.

"Doctor. I want to be a doctor," Marzia said.

Marzia says she hopes one day to be able to help others impacted by the war.