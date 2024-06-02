14-year-old fatally shot in the chest inside Brooklyn apartment. Individual being questioned

NEW YORK -- A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a Brooklyn apartment Sunday, and police are questioning an individual in connection to his death.

Police are investigating whether that person was playing with a gun when it accidently discharged, hitting the teenager in a chest.

It happened inside a fifth-floor apartment at the Howard Houses on Osborn Street around 10:30 a.m.

Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they found the teenager unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Neighbors, friends react to deadly shooting: "I wish this was a bad dream"

A neighbor who also lives on the fifth floor says she was asleep and heard a loud pop at the time of the shooting, but she thought the sound came from outside.

"It's a child. No matter how you look at it, it's a child, and it's sad," she said.

Fourteen-year-old Veyonte Borden was a good friend of the teenager. With permission from his father, he told CBS New York's Naveen Dhaliwal about his friend who loved a good game of basketball.

"It still doesn't feel real. I wish this was a bad dream," Veonyte said. "He was really funny. He was my rival in basketball. He was really tough."

Detectives spent the day speaking to witnesses, and as they try to determine what lead up the shooting, neighbors are keeping a close on their loved ones.

"I have a 24-year-old son. I want to make sure they are safe," the neighbor said.

"I'm probably going to be self-aware now, probably going to have to look out for more people," Veyonte said.