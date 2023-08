14-year-old shot in the Bronx

14-year-old shot in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A teenager was shot in the Bronx on Saturday.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at East 181st Street and Walton Avenue in Fordham Heights.

Police say a bullet hit a 14-year-old boy in his backside. He is expected to be OK.

It's unclear if the victim was the intended target.

Police are looking for the gunman.