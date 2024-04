16-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in Far Rockaway, Queens

16-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in Far Rockaway, Queens

16-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in Far Rockaway, Queens

NEW YORK -- A teenager was critically injured in a shooting in Queens on Tuesday.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Dickens Street in Far Rockaway.

Police say a 16-year-old was shot in the groin and the wrist.

Police say they are actively searching for the gunman but have not released a description of the suspect.