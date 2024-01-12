Teenager dies in subway surfing incident in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A teenager has died after a subway surfing incident in Brooklyn.

It happened Friday afternoon on an F line train near the Avenue N station.

New York City Transit President Richard Davey released the following statement:

"What happened today is heartbreaking, and our thoughts are with the teenager's family. Subway surfing kills. Another innocent life has been lost, and it should not happen. The MTA, Governor Hochul, and Mayor Adams launched a comprehensive campaign in September to raise awareness about the dangers of riding outside of trains. There are announcements -- recorded by students -- digital signs, and police officers in subway stations, and messaging in schools to deter it. Again, it pains me, but I implore parents to talk with their children and teachers to speak with their students – riding on top of subway trains is reckless, dumb, and the consequences can be lethal."