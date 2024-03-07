17-year-old critically injured in Bronx shooting, police say
NEW YORK -- A teenager was injured in a shooting in the Bronx on Thursday.
It happened around 4:15 p.m. on Cauldwell Avenue in the Melrose section.
Police say the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Citizen video shows a police presence and a road blocked off near a school and basketball court.
The investigation is ongoing.
