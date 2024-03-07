Watch CBS News
Local News

17-year-old critically injured in Bronx shooting, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

1 hurt in shooting in the Bronx
1 hurt in shooting in the Bronx 00:18

NEW YORK -- A teenager was injured in a shooting in the Bronx on Thursday.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. on Cauldwell Avenue in the Melrose section.

Police say the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Citizen video shows a police presence and a road blocked off near a school and basketball court.

The investigation is ongoing.

We have a crew on the way. Stay with CBS2 News and CBS News New York for the latest details.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 7, 2024 / 5:17 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.