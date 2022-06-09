Teenage brothers drown in swimming pool at Lincoln Community School in Bayonne

BAYONNE, N.J. -- Two teenage brothers have died after drowning in a school swimming pool.

It happened Wednesday night at the Lincoln Community School in Bayonne, New Jersey.

The City of Bayonne is in mourning tonight, as we learn of the passing of two teenage brothers, who drowned this evening at our Lincoln Community School Pool.

I ask that we all respect the privacy of the family, as they deal with this unspeakable tragedy. — Mayor Jimmy Davis (@DavisForBayonne) June 9, 2022

One of the victims was a recent graduate of Bayonne High School, and the other was a junior there.

The incident is now under investigation by the Bayonne Police Department.

Crisis counselors will be available for students Thursday at all Bayonne schools.