Teenage brothers drown in swimming pool at Lincoln Community School in Bayonne

Brothers drown in Bayonne school pool
Brothers drown in Bayonne school pool 00:20

BAYONNE, N.J. -- Two teenage brothers have died after drowning in a school swimming pool. 

It happened Wednesday night at the Lincoln Community School in Bayonne, New Jersey. 

One of the victims was a recent graduate of Bayonne High School, and the other was a junior there. 

The incident is now under investigation by the Bayonne Police Department. 

Crisis counselors will be available for students Thursday at all Bayonne schools. 

