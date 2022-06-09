Teenage brothers drown in swimming pool at Lincoln Community School in Bayonne
BAYONNE, N.J. -- Two teenage brothers have died after drowning in a school swimming pool.
It happened Wednesday night at the Lincoln Community School in Bayonne, New Jersey.
One of the victims was a recent graduate of Bayonne High School, and the other was a junior there.
The incident is now under investigation by the Bayonne Police Department.
Crisis counselors will be available for students Thursday at all Bayonne schools.
