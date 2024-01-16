13-year-old boy attacked, sneakers stolen in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Police say a group of individuals attacked and robbed a teenager in Brooklyn on Friday.
It happened around 3:15 p.m. near 17th Street and Fourth Avenue in Sunset Park.
According to police, three people approached a 13-year-old boy and repeatedly hit him with belts.
They then allegedly removed the boy's sneakers and ran into the Prospect Avenue subway station. They were last seen getting on a northbound R train.
The victim refused medical attention.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
