15-year-old surfer gets stitches after shark attack off Jersey Shore

STONE HARBOR, N.J. -- A 15-year-old girl survived a shark attack down the Jersey Shore.

Maggie Drozdowski was walking on crutches after the incident Sunday afternoon in Stone Harbor.

Drozdowski was surfing when a shark grabbed her foot and pulled her underwater, she said.

"I was in shock and I didn't really realize what was going on until I was out of the water," said Drozdowski. "I really shook it off as much as I could. It was hard though. It was heavy."

Drozdowski said she was able to paddle back to the shore to get treated. She got six stitches and is expected to be OK.