15-year-old surfer gets stitches after shark attack off Jersey Shore

STONE HARBOR, N.J. -- A 15-year-old girl survived a shark attack down the Jersey Shore

Maggie Drozdowski was walking on crutches after the incident Sunday afternoon in Stone Harbor. 

Drozdowski was surfing when a shark grabbed her foot and pulled her underwater, she said. 

"I was in shock and I didn't really realize what was going on until I was out of the water," said Drozdowski. "I really shook it off as much as I could. It was hard though. It was heavy." 

Drozdowski said she was able to paddle back to the shore to get treated. She got six stitches and is expected to be OK. 

First published on May 23, 2023 / 12:23 AM

