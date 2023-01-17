Watch CBS News
Crime

Teen stabbed near Flushing High School

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Teen stabbed near Queens high school
Teen stabbed near Queens high school 00:17

NEW YORK - The search is on for more than half a dozen teens after another teen was stabbed near a school Tuesday morning. 

It happened just behind Flushing High School around 9:15 a.m. 

Police say the 17-year-old victim was stabbed twice in the back. He is expected to recover. 

They say they're now looking seven teens who ran from the scene. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 12:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.