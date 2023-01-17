Teen stabbed near Flushing High School

NEW YORK - The search is on for more than half a dozen teens after another teen was stabbed near a school Tuesday morning.

It happened just behind Flushing High School around 9:15 a.m.

Police say the 17-year-old victim was stabbed twice in the back. He is expected to recover.

They say they're now looking seven teens who ran from the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.