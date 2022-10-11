Watch CBS News
Crime

NYPD: Man shot in the head outside deli in Brooklyn

By Jenna DeAngelis

/ CBS New York

DOE employee shot in the head in Brooklyn
DOE employee shot in the head in Brooklyn 01:17

NEW YORK -- A man was hospitalized Tuesday after a shooting in Brooklyn, blocks away from a school where he apparently works.

CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has more from the Flatlands section of the borough.

She was at the corner of Avenue M and Utica Avenue, which was taped off with investigators on scene.

Police said a 19-year-old was shot in the head in front of a market, with what appeared to be a bullet hole in a shattered window.

What we know so far from police is the man was shot before 3 p.m. and the suspect drove off in a dark Lexus. The shooter was wearing a red ski mask and red sweatshirt.

DeAngelis has learned the victim is an employee at a nearby school and the incident happened after he left the building a few blocks away from the scene on Avenue M.

Schools Chancellor David Banks released a statement saying he's heartbroken and outraged that one of the city's dedicated employees was a victim of senseless gun violence.

He said he will make sure that the students have the counseling services they need and will be working with the NYPD to increase security around the school.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

Jenna DeAngelis
jenna-deangelis.png

Jenna DeAngelis is an Emmy award winning journalist. She joined CBS2 News as a general assignment reporter in March 2018.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 4:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.